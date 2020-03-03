Snow plows are again heading to Grande Prairie residential neighbourhoods. The City says another two-week round of residential snow removal began Monday, due to snow accumulation and upcoming weather conditions.

Neighbourhoods are done the weekday before their regularly scheduled garbage pickup. If they are not finished during week one, they should be done in week two.

A parking ban has also been put in place as of Tuesday, and will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday until further notice. In the meantime, crews are plowing and sanding Priority 1, 2, and 3 routes.