Drivers in the County of Grande Prairie are being encouraged to avoid any non-essential travel today due to poor road conditions. The area has experienced heavy snowfall and drifting snow, and snow removal crews are working to clear it from gravel and rural roads.

Residential crews will begin clearing in Clairmont from 100 to 113 Avenue starting Tuesday morning, meaning temporary parking restrictions will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. After that, they will move into Whispering Ridge and Westlake Village, then Wedgewood, Maple Ridge, and Taylor Estate.

“When clearing ice and snow from designated residential areas, temporary parking restrictions are put in place 24 hours in advance, when possible, and ‘No Parking’ signage will be posted at

entrances to the area,” explains the County. “When ‘No Parking’ signs are visible, parking on roadways and streets is not permitted between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.”

Vehicles left on the road when there is a parking restrictions could be ticketed or snowed. Residents are also reminded not to pile or push snow from their driveways or property onto the road.