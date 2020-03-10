Big Brothers Big Sisters Grande Prairie is once again looking for teams to hurry hard and sign up for Curl for Kids Sake. The annual curling bonspiel, which helps raise money for several mentor programs here in the Swan City, is also one of the only events that is appropriate for both mentors and mentees.

“It’s one of the events that we have in which we actually encourage people to bring the kids out to,” says Executive Director Corinne Patterson. “This one is made for the kids, and we encourage mentors and mentees to come out together and put a team in together.”

Patterson says it means more than just a fun day out for both bigs and littles, as it also counts for a large amount of funding for two of their biggest and most used programs.

“They get to experience that sport and at the same time it also helps us raise money so we can keep preventative and intervention programs viable in the city.”

She adds those who wish to participate aren’t expected to just show up and throw some rocks, as costumes for either individuals or full teams are more than welcome.

“We encourage teams to dress up; we used to have themes and then we felt like we were limiting people with giving them a theme to dress up. We now just let them do what they want and the results are very interesting.”

The 2020 event will take place Sunday, March 29th at the Grande Prairie Curling Club. For sign up and fundraising information, head to the Big Brothers Big Sisters Grande Prairie & Area office.