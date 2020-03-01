Grande Prairie-based athletes are bringing home some hardware from the 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games.

Nikki King took home Silver in the 100-metre snowshoe race, and bronze in both the 200 and 400-metre races as well.

Tricia Cramer, Steve Grandjambe, and Desiree Rehm took home a silver medal as part of the 5 pin bowling team event, with Cramer also taking home bronze in the singles.

The floor hockey team, which included Darryl Loutitt, Brendon Mercier, and Darren Pedersen won bronze in the yellow division.

In all, Team Alberta brought home 86 medals, including 34 gold.