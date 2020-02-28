The new bath lift chair staff members are looking to raise funds for (Hythe Pioneer Homes Facebook)

Staff at Hythe Pioneer Homes are hoping members of the public can help them buy a new piece of much-needed equipment for their residents.

The Assisted Bathing Chair, which allows staff to help out those who need an extra hand to get into a comfortable sitting or reclining position, has been out of action for about a month. Operations Assistant Jennifer Kennedy says the problem was made worse due to the overall age of the chair.

“We can no longer get parts for it, that’s the main thing… so we ended up having to borrow from a neighbouring facility for now.”

Kennedy says the replacement model is around $15,000 it is a vital piece of equipment for everyone, from active to semi-dependent residents.

“It is a safety chair that we need to have, and it’s not so much of a deluxe model but it makes things easier for everybody.”

Since putting out the call for help on Facebook, Kennedy says they have had a couple of interested parties looking to lend a hand.

“We’ve had a few calls from community members, and I know we have had one donation from a couple for $100; it was what they can give.”

“It warms my heart that people are willing to give when there isn’t a lot to give right now,” she adds.

Those interested in learning more about the fundraising effort can head over to the Hythe Pioneer Homes social media page.