After nearly four years as Executive Director at the Grande Prairie Odyssey House, Ebony Rempel has announced she is stepping away from her post. Rempel says she has immense pride in the work done since her time began at the organization in the Summer of 2016, as they have been able to add to their initial emergency shelter service with the opening up of a second stage shelter. They also increased their budget thanks to work securing new grants.

“I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot of what the board has set out to do at this time,” says Rempel. “I felt like it was time to move on, find a new opportunity and create a space for somebody new to come on board.”

“I am leaving in a time when Odyssey House is about to embark on many great innovative things… and I look at it just the opportunity I’ve been granted,” she adds.

Rempel says the decision to step down was made after her partner was offered an opportunity abroad. They will be moving to Perth, Australia while putting together a more concrete plan, which Rempel says will likely include finishing her Ph.D.

While the search for her successor is in its infancy, Rempel says the only advice she would have to offer to whoever is selected to carry the torch is to embrace the ideas and opinions of the others which has made the team so successful.

“We have such an amazing board of directors, staff body and a group of volunteers, and I would encourage the next leader to trust the wealth of knowledge, leadership, and teamwork that exists there. We are a great team and have a great understanding of what trauma-informed practice means and how we want to move forward.”

Rempel’s final day on the job is expected to be in April.