Province allows look inside Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Michael Lumsden, staff Wednesday, Feb. 26th, 2020 Looking west from the top floor of the new Grande Prairie Regional Hospital (mygrandeprairienow.com staff) For the first time in more than three years, members of the media have been given access to the under-construction Grande Prairie Regional Hospital. Recently, Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda released a statement saying work on the long-running project was around 85 percent complete, with the hopes of handing over control of the facility to Alberta Health Services this summer. Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard says after the most recent update, the government felt the time was right to give a proper advanced viewing for the public. Equipment in a completed operating room Installed and working scrub sinks GPRH completed signage "The Queen" private inpatient suite Nurses station on completed third floor Completed infrastructure in private patient room The yet to be complete first and second atrirum C-section ward Inpatient room A completed section of the third floor Outside Ambulance Bay, west side of GPRH