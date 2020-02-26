Looking west from the top floor of the new Grande Prairie Regional Hospital (mygrandeprairienow.com staff)

For the first time in more than three years, members of the media have been given access to the under-construction Grande Prairie Regional Hospital.

Recently, Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda released a statement saying work on the long-running project was around 85 percent complete, with the hopes of handing over control of the facility to Alberta Health Services this summer.

Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard says after the most recent update, the government felt the time was right to give a proper advanced viewing for the public.