The areas of the County of Grande Prairie being re-inspected in 2020 (Supplied, County of Grande Prairie)

People living in Wembley, Hythe, and part of the Clairmont area may soon see assessors on their property. They will be doing property re-inspections on behalf of the County of Grande Prairie starting March 2nd.

Assessors will be wearing photo ID and may take pictures. Chief Assessor Chris Gardner explains they will be making sure the County’s records are accurate and up-to-date.

“If no drastic changes have taken place at a property, or there has been a recent re-inspection, they likely won’t be visited,” he adds.

All Alberta municipalities are required to do ongoing assessments of properties on a five-year cycle. This year, assessors will head to the Town of Wembley, Village of Hythe, and within Range 6 and Township 72, including a portion of the Hamlet of Clairmont and extending west.