The County of Grande Prairie is accepting applications for a paid responders training session in hopes of filling up spots at the La Glace Fire Hall.

Officials say they are looking for men and women from the La Glace area, and when finished the free, and professionally recognized firefighting training, will provide fire and rescue services in the community.

“You’re part of a team, you learn new skills, and you make a real difference in your community,” says District Fire Chief Dale Widsten.

“No experience is necessary, and we offer lots of flexibility, so we’re willing to work around people’s abilities and schedules.”

Anyone hoping to apply must live within 15 minutes from the La Glace Fire Station. For more information, or to apply, you can head over to the County of Grande Prairie website. The deadline is set for March 20th.