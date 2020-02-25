Lorne Radbourne will join an exclusive club on Saturday as his name will be added to the list of Legends of Grande Prairie Hockey.

The former city councillor, who has been playing, coaching or a part of the game since 1960, will be honoured in the Lifetime Achievement category, marking just the second name to be added to the list.

“I feel pleased, honoured and kinda humbled by the recognition,” Radbourne says.

After a youth playing career in which, Radbourne coached several teams over 20 years, including the Midget Knights, Grande Prairie North Stars, and of course keeping a close eye on his son Dean, as he made his way through his minor hockey career.

Radbourne says some of his greatest achievements in hockey didn’t happen on the ice, or behind the bench, however. He believes his roll in the First Shift program, which introduces kids aged 6-12 to the game he has spent the better part of six decades in, fills him with unbelievable amounts of pride.

“It’s a great way to continue to contribute, [and] it’s so rewarding. Except for being a Grande Prairie Storm ticket holder, and watching my grandkids play hockey, it’s a great way to complete my involvement in the hockey community.”

A ceremony for Radbourne will be held on February 29th at the Coca-Cola Centre Legends Lounge.