Grande Prairie RCMP has levelled drug and weapons charges against two people after a traffic stop in Clairmont.

Police say during routine patrols in Clairmont they spotted a suspicious vehicle around 2:30 in the morning on February 13th. After pulling the car over and a short investigation, both the driver and passenger were arrested.

36-year-old Cody Day, and 21-year-old Jaden Disman, both of Grande Prairie, are facing charges of Possession of a controlled substance, which police believe to be methamphetamine and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Both accused will be back in Grande Prairie court on April 1st.