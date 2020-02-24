Roughly $200,000 worth of stolen property has been found in Teepee Creek. Mounties reportedly executed a search warrant on a rural property mid-February, leading to the arrest of two people.

The RCMP says six vehicles and a holiday trailer were recovered, along with high-end rims and tires, generators, an air compressor, and other hand tools. Three guns and a machete were also seized.

“The majority of stolen property has been returned to the owners,” says Sergeant Shawn Graham. “The RCMP wishes to remind the public to record the serial numbers or make distinct markings on their possessions so their property can be identified and returned to them.”

43-year-old Darren Farnsworth and 33-year-old Lacey Johnston are facing multiple charges, including possession of stolen property over $5,000. Police note two other people are also facing firearms charges connected to the investigation.

“Information provided by the public plays a crucial role in helping police identify where crime is occurring, and who is committing it,” adds Graham. “Members of the public who suspect criminal activity in their community are encouraged to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701, or your local police.”

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.