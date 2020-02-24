Beaverlodge RCMP is hopeful extra full-time officers will help bring down a couple of alarming increases in crime in the rural detachment area.

As part of its annual stats report to members of County of Grande Prairie council, RCMP Sgt. Ash Browne explained that despite overall crime stats going down, both break and enter and vehicle theft numbers are on the rise.

B&E saw a 37 percent increase from 2018, which represents about 53 total incidents, with vehicle thefts up 40 percent year over year, which represents about 40 incidents.

Sgt. Browne says the rise in these types of crime isn’t much of a surprise but says according to stats, it’s not a hyper-local issue.

“Property crime here, in the County of Grande Prairie and the City of Grande Prairie, we are all experiencing the same thing.”

He adds that the addition of two full-time officers, which have been funded by the County of Grande Prairie, should go a long way in at least proactively trying to stop these crimes before they happen.

“If they can spend 40 hours a week and 160 hours a month doing nothing but crime reduction. That’s checking on offenders on curfew and conditions, pulling over suspicious vehicles, patrolling areas that are having a lot of breaks and enters and deterring.”

Sgt. Browne says they hope members of the public who have any questions regarding anything crime related will join him on an upcoming interactive Facebook Live town hall, which is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. on February 27th on the Town of Beaverlodge Facebook page.