The Grande Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce, along with Grande Prairie regional municipal partners, have launched a labour market needs assessment.

To create a more competitive business environment, the assessment will look at the regional labour market and try to identify gaps and opportunities for business owners.

Chamber of Commerce Chair Larry Gibson says the study won’t be a blanket overview of the region’s business and labour market, as they will be able to hyper-focus on specific municipalities if need be.

“We’re looking at not just current employers that are here trying to attract people in but employers that are trying to come into the area so they have some benchmarking as to what he area looks like and what the pitfalls might be when they’re coming in.”

Gibson says, even with ongoing discussions with several municipal partners, there is still a gap in the most up to date data that could best show the needs of each town and city in the Peace Country.

“Right now the biggest struggle we’ve been having is trying to get that accurate data… and from there we will decide where we want to go with it on how we want to advertise and promote the area.

The assessment will run with the support of the City of Grande Prairie, County of Grande Prairie, MD of Greenview and

Province of Alberta.