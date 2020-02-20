The Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling Tour is coming to Grande Prairie in November (Supplied, City of Grande Prairie)

Grande Prairie will play host to a stop of the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling tour next season. Sportsnet has announced that the KIOTI Tractor Tour will be held at the Coca Cola Centre from November 3 – 8, 2020.

The Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling is a series of six elite men’s and women’s curling events, which are part of the World Curling Tour. City of Grande Prairie Events and Entertainment Manager Catherine Ridgeway says hosting the event will be a huge opportunity for the community.

“Being selected as a host city is a testament to the world-class status of our facilities, and the passion of our curling community. We look forward to collaborating with Sportsnet, the Grande Prairie Curling Club and volunteers to make this event a success.”

The curling will be broadcast on Sportsnet. It is also expected bring 30 teams from around the world, as well as spectators, to the Swan City.