Grande Prairie RCMP is looking for more information regarding the disappearance of Jody Hockett, more than a decade after she vanished.

Police say Hockett was last seen entering a white vehicle outside of the York Hotel in Grande Prairie on February 22nd, 2009.

At the time of her disappearance, Jody was described as Caucasian, with dyed strawberry blonde hair, with blue eyes, standing 5’5″, and was last seen wearing jeans, a tank top, black zip-up hooded sweater, high heeled shoes with fur on them.

Jody was 33 years old at the time of her disappearance, and she may also go by ‘Jody Smith’, ‘Jodi’ or ‘Jessie’. Crimestoppers has created a video showing the circumstances surrounding Jody’s disappearance.

Police are urging anyone with any information to come forward.