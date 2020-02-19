Transportation Minister Ric McIver and Finance Minister and Grande Prairie-Wapiti MLA Travis Toews will be making a “major” announcement regarding Highway 40. They’ll be at the Growing the North Conference Thursday to make the reveal.

It’s possible the announcement will be tied to the twinning of Highway 40 south of Grande Prairie. The former NDP government announced in December 2018 plans to start twinning 19 kilometres of the highway.

However, progress on that project has not been made public and no start date has been announced since the United Conservative Party formed government. County Reeve Leanne Beaupre has said she had a very frank conversation with McIver during his last visit to the region in December 2019.