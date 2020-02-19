The flags at all City of Grande Prairie facilities flew at half-staff Wednesday in honour of a former alderman and mayor. Hugh Impey passed away on February 11, 2020 at the age of 86.

Impey served as city alderman from 1971 to 1979 and then as mayor from 1980 to 1983. He was also heavily involved in Rotary Internation, and received its highest honour, the Service Above Self award in 2006.

In a Facebook post, Grande Prairie Mayor Bill Given expressed his condolences, saying Impey had impacted the lives of many people across the work through his work with Rotary.

I’m sorry to hear that Hugh Impey has passed away. Hugh is a former Grande Prairie Mayor and he has impacted many, many… Posted by Bill Given on Tuesday, February 11, 2020

A memorial service was held Wednesday in Grande Prairie.