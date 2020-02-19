MP for Grande Prairie—Mackenzie Chris Warkentin says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has abdicated his responsibility by allowing the ongoing blockades that have stopped rail traffic in protest of the Coastal GasLink Pipeline to continue.

The demonstrations, including one which began and ended in Edmonton on Wednesday, are in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, who oppose a natural gas pipeline through their territory in northern B-C.

“Every single person in this country has the right to freedom of speech and the freedom to protest – regardless of how much we agree or disagree with their message,” Warkentin says.

“They do not have the right to shut down our railways and ports. They do not have the right to block everyday, honest Canadians getting to and from work. And they do not have the right to block small businesses and farmers from getting their goods to market.”

Warkentin says the stance taken by the Trudeau Government is simply not enough, suggesting that the time for discussion is over. Adding that Prime Minister Trudeau failed to denounce the blockades.

“If Justin Trudeau wanted to show leadership, he’d tell the RCMP to enforce the law, rather than abdicating his responsibility as Prime Minister.”

The blockades and protests across the country, which have no entered their third week, have also caused several disruptions to both freight and passenger train service in eastern Canada, with both VIA Rail and CN Rail handing out temporary pink slips to several employees since the blockades began.