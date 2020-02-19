Hundreds of members of the business community have descended on Evergreen Park as part of the 2020 Growing the North Conference. Grande Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce Marketing and Communications Manager Tom Pura says the event has blossomed into a must-attend event in the region.

“It’s great to see faces that have been here for a lot of them and to see ones for the first time. It gives us an opportunity to bring some high-level speakers, good information and create good discussion.”

With speakers ranging from Google Canada’s Head of Marketing Fab Dolan to football legend Mike ‘Pinball’ Clemons, Pura says the mix of opinions and experts give attendees a lot to think about.

“All we can do is present different information and possibilities in a lot of different sectors; that’s the key to economic success in this region. They all kind of work hand in hand… and we see municipal leaders, business people and it’s a great mix.”

“There is a lot more awareness about what sort things are affecting, or could potentially affect our region in the future, and it makes you think about how we can better our economy and better things for everyone living here,” he adds.

The event will run until Thursday night, with UCP Finance Minister Travis Toews and Minister of Economic Development, Trade, and Tourism Tanya Fir expected to speak earlier that day.