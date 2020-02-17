The Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning region is under an extreme cold warning. Environment Canada says windchill values near minus 40 degrees are in the forecast for Monday night.

However, it’s noted that temperatures should warm up Tuesday.

Residents are warned to watch for cold-related symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes. People are also encouraged to cover up, as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

“If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside,” Environment Canada says, adding, “Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up.”

In Grande Prairie, the forecast is calling for a low of minus 25 with a wind chill of near minus 30 degrees. There is also a risk of frostbite.