What caused a home near Wembley to go up in flames early Sunday is now under investigation. The County Regional Fire Service says it was called to a property on Range Road 91 near Township Road 722 around 2:45 a.m.

When firefighters from Wembley, Beaverlodge, LaGlace, and Hythe arrived they found a home engulfed in flames. They were able to bring the fire under control quickly and kept it from spreading.

No one was home at the time of the blaze and no injuries have been reported.