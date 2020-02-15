Grande Prairie RCMP says it has seized drugs, weapons, and cash from a suspicious vehicle in Clairmont. The Crime Reduction Unit was patrolling the hamlet around 4:30 a.m. on February 13th, when it saw the vehicle with three men inside at the Clairmont Esso gas station.

It’s noted that the vehicle has a broken side window and the driver’s door handle had been removed, and that there were several tools inside. While the vehicle itself wasn’t stolen, police say everyone inside was breaching conditions of their release and were arrested.

The RCMP says a search of the driver turned up $3,515 in cash, two cell phones, and a bag with an ounce of crystal meth in it. A spring assisted knife and cell phone were taken from one passenger, while $1,100 cash, seven grams of hard fentanyl powder, half a gram of meth, and multiple bags that could be used for the resale and packaging of drug were seized from the other. Several gas cards were also found on one passenger, as well as throughout the vehicle.

37-year-old Matthew Rideout of Grande Prairie, 49-year-old Alvin Macholz of Edmonton, and 52-year-old James Sentner of Grande Prairie are all facing various charges. They are all due back in court on February 19th.