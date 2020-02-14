Alberta Health Services has recruited a new OB/GYN into the community, as Dr. Modupe Omole, an obstetrician and gynecologist is now working out of the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital.

“Helping ensure women have access to the health services they need close to home is always important. This is especially true for growing families in northern Alberta. With 1,700 babies born in Grande Prairie last year, there is no doubt Dr. Omole’s skills will be put to very good use,” says Health Minister Tyler Shandro.

Originally from Nigeria, Dr. Omole completed medical training at the University of Ibadan, followed by a medical residency at the Crozer Chester Medical Center in the U.S. She is now one of five OB/GYN specialists in Grande Prairie.

Dr. Omole moved to the Peace Country in December with her husband, son, and daughter.