Country of Grande Prairie snow removal crews will be kicking off their residential cycle on Friday in Wedgewood.

Those in the area are being reminded that a temporary parking restriction will be put into place 24 hours in advance of crews entering the neighbourhood.

County officials say “No Parking” signage will be posted at entrances to the neighbourhood, and when visible, parking won’t be allowed between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., with vehicles left on the street in danger of being ticketed or towed.

Residents are reminded to not pile or push snow from their driveways or property onto the roads as it slows the snow clearing process and creates a traffic safety hazard.

On Monday, crews will begin snow removal in other areas starting in Clairmont from 100 to 113 Avenue.