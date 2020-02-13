Both the City and County of Grande Prairie have many family-friendly activities planned to keep people busy this long weekend.

City of Grande Prairie

On February 16th, the Eastlink and Coca-Cola Centres will be waiving admission fees for several events. From 10 a.m- 4 p.m., they will offer up free full facility access, including free admission to the full swimming pool area, refreshments and special appearances from the Grande Prairie Storm.

All classes and equipment rentals will also be included throughout the day as supplies last. Free skating sessions will also be available at the Coca-Cola Centre throughout the day.

From 10 a.m – 5 p.m., the Evergreen Park Kids Zone will be open with discounted admission. They’ll be offering up free Tim Hortons coffee and hot chocolate, free popcorn and movies for the whole family. The Kids Zone is located under the grandstand at Gordon Badger Stadium at JDA Raceway.

County of Grande Prairie

From Noon-3 p.m. at the Crosslink County Sportsplex, officials hope families will come hit the outdoors and get “unplugged” for the day. They will be offering up sleigh rides, public skating, ice carving demo, snow painting, snowshoeing, bonfire and refreshments.

You can pre-register for that event here.

Wembley

Over at the Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum, they will be offering up a plethora of prehistoric activities for all ages. Some of the Family Day fun will include a selfie station with fossil costumes, a scavenger hunt through the museum, meet-and-greets with the museum’s snake ambassador, dino cookie decorating and dinosaur-themed crafts. Regular admission rates apply.

Beaverlodge

Free swimming will be available throughout the day on February 17th at the Beaverlodge swimming pool.