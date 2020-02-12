Grande Prairie RCMP is looking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing man. Police say 40-year-old David Dixon was last seen in Grande Prairie on February 10th, and they are concerned about his wellbeing.

Dixon is described as standing 6’0″, weighing approximately 280 pounds, with brown balding hair.

Anyone with information in regards to his whereabouts is urged to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.