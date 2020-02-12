Grande Prairie-headquartered Seven Generations Energy has signed a deal with Quebec distributor Énergir Inc. The agreement will see Seven Generations ship approximately 10 per cent, or 50 million cubic feet per day, of its overall gas production to the Quebec based company for a yet unknown financial return. Existing pipelines will be used.

The multi-year deal is the first transaction completely under a new Quebec certification program called the EO100 Standard for Responsible Energy Development. It was created to increase transparency surrounding the development of natural gas, and urges its partners to demonstrate leadership in implementing environmental and social governance.

“This certification and transaction demonstrates our ability to respond to the interests of our stakeholders and paves the way for future opportunities to deliver responsibly developed energy to like-minded companies and customers,” says Seven Generations CEO Marty Proctor.

Énergir, which is owned by the province of Quebec, says it is responsible for the needs of roughly 525,000 residents in that province.