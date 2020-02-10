WestJet has added seven more weekly flights between Grande Prairie and Calgary as part of its overhauled service schedule. The additional Grande Prairie to Calgary flights come off the back of a brand new Dawson Creek to Calgary route confirmed last week.

Currently, roughly nine flights to Calgary and four flights to Edmonton leave the Grande Prairie Airport daily with both WestJet and Air Canada servicing the Swan City. According to the most recent numbers released by the Airport Authority, 436,000 passengers passed through the airport in 2018.

The new flight schedule will go into effect this summer.