The Grande Prairie RCMP is investigating reports that students in the city are engaging in what’s being called a ‘fight club’.

In a letter dated February 6th, police say they’re aware of numerous students taking part in the alleged activity, reporting they occur in the evening hours in high school parking lots.

Mounties state the letter serves as an official warning for those involved, as criminal charges ranging from causing a disturbance to unlawful assembly could be taken into consideration if the unlawful activities continue.

Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools Superintendent Karl Germann followed up the RCMP letter suggesting that two adults are responsible for setting up the fights.

“The fight is pre-arranged, the location and time is selected and certain students are invited to the fight,” he states.

“Cars form in a circle and turn their lights on… the fight occurs and is video taped,” he adds.

Germann says the two fights were intense, with one of the participants allegedly hospitalized.

He adds anyone directly or indirectly involved may also face the consequences from the school district.

“If we as administration determine the individual poses a risk to others at school, even though the actions occurred after school, the Education Act does grant us the authority to suspend or expel.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call the RCMP at 780-830-5701.