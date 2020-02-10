Grande Prairie residents can now sign up for all recreation programs through the City’s new online registration system.

Officials say on top of programming sign up, the site will also link users to services, rentals, and memberships. Those who were previously using the old eConnect services have been automatically transferred to the updated system.

The city says a small fee will now also be put in place for users who still wish to pay and register in person at the facility.

You can find more information on the City of Grande Prairie’s website, with all registrations expected to be online by February 18th.