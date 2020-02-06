People driving past Grande Prairie Christian School may notice some new artwork out front. With the help of a local sculptor, the students have created snow sculptures on the front lawn of the school. Teacher Louis Chabot says the pieces were done as part of an outdoor education class.

“They did it on the theme of literacy week and they put a ton of effort into how to sculpt and learning how to do sculpting well.”

Local contractor and sand and snow sculptor Aaron Johnson came to the school and taught the kids some of the techniques and how to use some of the tools. Chabot says Johnson even added a piece of his own to the collection.

“He also made a sculpture at the school which is a Chronicles of Narnia theme. He made a huge lion that’s massive and has the four main characters of the book listening to the lion read.”

Chabot says the goal of this project was to give the students a chance to try something new.

“We wanted to expose them to new opportunities, something that they wouldn’t have tried before, give them a chance to just play and expand and develop their skills and see what they can challenge themselves with.”

Chabot says most of the students’ sculptures are finished and the main piece by Johnson is almost done.