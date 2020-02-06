Simplify Accounting – Not Your Father’s CPA Firm!

Automated, full-service accounting packages at monthly fixed prices for small business owners.

If you’ve ever felt frustrated by the amount of time you’ve spent rifling through stacks of receipts, trying to contact your accountant, and struggling to access your latest financial information – you’re not alone!

With nearly a decade of accounting and business experience, Simplify Accounting’s founder, Shawn Gander, understands that accounting can seem like an obligatory, grudge component of running your business. But it doesn’t have to be that way! The role of your accountant is being redefined by technology, with Grande Prairie’s NEWEST CPA Firm shaking up the way things have always been done.

Simplify uses secure cloud based bookkeeping applications like Xero and Hubdoc to provide you with instant access to all your financial information so you can make better business decisions. Eliminating those paper headaches with a fully electronic searchable database of receipts that also help audit-proof your business.

With bookkeeping, tax and financial statement services bundled into a single monthly value-driven fixed price so you can have peace of mind knowing your accounting is being taken care of, without any unexpected bills.

Simplify also realizes that relationships matter! It’s important your accountant understands you and your business, with face-to-face conversations that really help solidify that connection.

Distance, however, is not a constraint. Everything can be done online, with screen-sharing and conversations via video chat for busy oilfield workers or clients across Alberta that can’t make the drive to Grande Prairie.

The bottom line – The cost of higher taxes, interest, penalties and poor advice far outweighs the price you’ll pay for a good accountant. So don’t ignore your accounting, as it’s critical to the financial health of your business!

Let Me Simplify That for You!

What are you waiting for?! Let Shawn Gander help you breathe easier by simplifying your accounting today!

To learn more or book an appointment –visit: www.simplifyaccounting.ca or follow Simplify Accounting on Facebook!

Simplify Accounting – downtown across from Al’s News on 100th Ave, in Grande Prairie.

*Simplify Professional Corporation, Chartered Professional Accountant.



10027B 100 Ave, Grande Prairie, Alberta, T8V 0V2

Phone: 780-296-2937

Email: [email protected]

www.simplifyaccounting.ca