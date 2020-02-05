Operations have resumed at Grande Prairie Regional College after a lockdown. Around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, the college said in a social media post that RCMP was on-site dealing with a situation.

Grande Prairie RCMP say they did receive a call about a man on the campus with a knife. The school was placed under a lockdown and police have confirmed that the suspect was located off-campus and is in custody. The lockdown was lifted around 10:50 a.m.