Alberta Health Services is looking for Grande Prairie and area residents to join their new Addiction and Mental Health Parent & Family Advisory Council.

The provincial healthcare body is looking specifically for those who have experiences with child and youth addiction and mental health issues, as well as those who have a passion for healthcare and are looking to further help those currently living with addiction and mental health issues.

Officials say potential council members will provide feedback and work in partnership with AHS to try and improve child and youth family addiction and mental health services in AHS North Zone.

For more information, you can email AHS.