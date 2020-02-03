A team representing Grande Prairie Gymniks All-Stars has captured gold at the PAC Battle of Champions in Calgary, and their eyes are now trained on an even bigger prize. Along with the gold medals to take home, they also received a gold bid to one of the major 2020 U.S. finals in Chicago, Dallas, Virginia Beach or Las Vegas.

Grande Prairie Gymniks All-Stars Program Co-ordinator Lindsay Morrison says the group “Ambush” had been training since June, and perfecting their performance since September. She adds the reality of the situation is still hitting home for everyone in the program.

“We are one of the smaller communities with cheerleading in Alberta, let alone Canada, so to have that kind of recognition was really big for everyone in the program, not just that team.”

The gold bid, according to Morrison, is the highest honour awarded to teams at qualifying events, as the invite-only U.S. gold bid is an invitation to showcase themselves against the very best from Canada and the U.S.

She adds an invitation to the end of the year summit, which takes place in Orlando, Florida, still remains a possibility, but they won’t know the outcome of that decision until a later date. For now, Morrison says they will continue to focus on making those who sign up to the program the best they possibly can, and the medals and awards are welcomed extras.

In the Youth 1 division, “Sergeants” took home bronze, and the third Gymniks team, “Code Teal”, also wowed the judges with a hit zero routine, in which they had zero points deducted from the judges for their stunts, tumbling, jumps, dance, and performance. The hit zero helped them surge up the standings for a fourth-place overall finish.

Leighton Rosenberger and Mave Freeman also both won gold in individual routines.