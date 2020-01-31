An arrest has been made in the October 2019 death of a woman in Peace River. 37-year-old Victorine “Jennifer” Donovan was found dead on October 8, 2019, and an autopsy determined her death was a homicide.

RCMP Major Crimes says, following a lengthy investigation, a suspect was arrested on January 30, 2020. Mathew Ian Blachford is charged with second degree murder and remains in custody ahead of his next court date on February 3rd in Peace River.

Initially, mounties had asked anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of 98 Street and 77 Avenue to get in touch.

No further information will be released at this time.