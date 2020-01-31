A spray park like the one built in Muskoseepi Park, pictured above, could be built in the Village of Hythe (supplied by City of Grande Prairie)

The Village of Hythe is looking into the possibility of adding an outdoor spray park next summer. Mayor Brian Peterson says plans are still in the early stages but this could be a replacement for the village’s outdoor pool.

“Our current swimming pool has not been feasible to operate and a waterpark would give us the ability to recycle and reuse a lot of supplies there and the building instead of it becoming a total waste.”

The old outdoor pool site is located one block east of the Hythe and District Memorial Arena and closed several years ago due to the costs of repairs that needed to be done to the pool basin. Peterson says they only have two options now when it comes to the site.

“The current swimming pool is an eyesore that has to be looked after so it’s either eliminate it or refurbish it into something else. Those are the two major options right now and I like refurbishing it into something a lot better than scrapping it.”

Peterson says the decision on whether or not to move ahead with the project is expected in the next couple of months. If the village does decide to build the spray park, Peterson adds he would like to see it open by next year.