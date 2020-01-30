A survey to gauge residents in the Grande Prairie region’s thoughts on current and future recreation services will soon be hitting mailboxes in the Peace Country.

The survey, sent by members of the Grande Prairie Regional Recreation Committee, will be asking for their preferences, satisfaction, and usage of recreation activities in seven cities, towns and villages in the region.

Officials say the responses will allow the committee to identify and potentially implement changes from another survey that was done in 2015 and the Regional Recreation Masterplan which was created in 2016.

The survey will be sent to random addresses within the region in the form of a postcard, which will contain a web address and unique code login code to use.

The committee has representation from the County of Grande Prairie, City of Grande Prairie, Municipal District of Greenview, towns of Wembley, Beaverlodge, and Sexsmith, and the Village of Hythe.