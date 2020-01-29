Grande Prairie RCMP has charged 37 men with solicitation offences following an initiative. Officers conducted a three-day enforcement operation earlier this month with the goal of addressing community concerns pertaining to sex trade activities in both the city and county of Grande Prairie.

“These operations are intended to reduce the harm in our community, that is directed at some of our most vulnerable persons,” says Grande Prairie Detachment Superintendent Sean Curry. “Police will continue to work with partners such as the PACE Sexual Assault Centre, that offers a first offence alternative measure program called Sex Trade Offender Program.”

Back in 2017, 35 men were arrested. Those numbers dropped to 19 in 2018 and then 11 last year. PACE runs a program called “John School” which is an education and rehabilitation program used as an alternative to the criminal justice system for people who have been charged with solicitation offences for the first time.

This time around, 37 men, ranging in age from 19 to 57 years old, were charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration. RCMP is reminding the public to report suspicious people, vehicles and activities in their neighbourhoods.