Charges are pending against a man after police say drugs and stolen property was found during a traffic stop in Grande Prairie. Just after 9 p.m. on January 27th, members of the Traffic Unit pulled over a vehicle after noticing it had a stolen licence plate.

Police say a search of the car turned up 22 grams of suspected meth and around $1,000 in cash.

The male driver was arrested without incident and charges are now pending against him including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on March 11th.