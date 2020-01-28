Rising Above Ministries has purchased an apartment building in Grande Prairie which it plans to turn into a transitional housing facility.

The apartment building, located in the Avondale neighbourhood, can house 15 people while they are transitioning to life after rehab. Rising Above Board Chair Rory Tarant says they purchased the building after realizing they were missing a facility of this kind.

“One of the gaps that have been identified in the last few years has been a second stage shelter so giving participants the ability to move on into a sober living situation after they’ve completed the residential treatment program.”

While Tarant says people won’t be monitored with nightly checks and drug tests, the facility will have a strict no drugs or alcohol policy in or around the building. He adds having a facility like this is an important step in the recovery process.

“When someone finishes the treatment program, oftentimes they return to an old living situation where they are tempted to move back into that old lifestyle that they had and so giving them an opportunity to be in a building where there are sober living requirements sets them up for further success.”

The purchase of this building comes just a week after the city approved permits for two group homes Rising Above had already been operating out of for years. Tarant says they hope to have people in the new building in the next few months.