ATB is trying to help local women become creators and business owners. It is about to launch it’s second Build Her Business crowdfunding campaign on February 3rd.

Grande Prairie mom of two Michele McCrea joined the program in the hopes of putting her new childproof vent cover called the Guarda Vent into production.

“When you have little kids as soon as they learn to crawl they’re basically pulling them up and then they put stuff down or they can hurt themselves because there is sheet metal and screws sticking out.”

“I built a vent cover that screws into the floor but it doesn’t screw into the top of your floor, it screws in on the inside and then the top can open and close and it’s got two tabs that lock into place when it’s closed so that’s the childproof part.”

According to ATB, the Build Her Business crowdfunding campaign helps foster the talent of Alberta’s women entrepreneurs by providing access to funding, education, mentorship, and expert advice. Last year, 22 Build Her Business participants raised $250,000 and 86 per cent of them met their crowdfunding goals.

McCrea says in the past she looked at other crowdfunding websites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo but decided she liked the way Build Her Business was designed the best.

“The nice thing about this is that you set a goal for your campaign and if you don’t reach that goal you don’t get any of the money but if I set the goal at a good enough amount then I know for sure if I make that goal I can fulfil the orders.”

She is hoping to raise $10,000 during the campaign so that she can start making her product. More information and a link to help out with McCrea’s sales can be found here.