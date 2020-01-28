The Ray and Dunnigan families of the Halcourt Land and Cattle Company are the County of Grande Prairie’s 2020 Farm Family.

With the family in the region since 1911, Josh Ray says while it’s an incredible honour to be selected for the award, he and the current family members are only carrying on the tradition set before them.

“It’s great-grandfathers, grandfathers and dads that get it started and carry it on. It’s for them to be recognized, and we are just here to say thank you.”

“I know there are tons and tons of families that deserve it as well, but it just worked out this year and it’s kind of neat,” he adds.

The family operation currently farms 3,500 acres of mixed grain along with a cattle and calving operation, but despite keeping busy year-round, Ray says the last couple of cycles have not only been tough for them but nearly everyone in the Peace Country.

“All summer with the crops not ripening, and the fall, this last one was the first with the early snow. We’re just like everyone else around this area, we’ve got lots of crops still out in the field so spring is going to be pretty hectic.”

The County’s Farm Family Award recognizes significant contributions to the agricultural community within the County of Grande Prairie, the region and the province.