For the second year in a row, the Grande Prairie & District Grief Support Association will be putting residents’ lip sync skills to the test. It will again be holding a lip sync battle with proceeds helping it’s Circle of Life support groups and Camp Heal-A-Heart.

“We see a lot of people who are struggling at grief support,” explains Executive Director Jamie Tissington. “We’d really just like to have a fun event, something that everyone can enjoy for one night at least, and I think it’s a good way to take your mind off things.”

Tissington says the event will showcase teams belting out their favourite tunes, showing off their fanciest footwork, and, of course, raising funds to help out the organization. She says they will have prizes, including trophies for the audience favourite, and also the most funds raised.

Tissington adds if the turnout and competitors are anything like the inaugural event, people will be in for a treat.

“It was our first year last year, and there were quite a few teams that joined up and did amazing. I thought for sure some people would be a little nervous and shy to go up, but everyone did so great; they all had costumes, worked on dance routines and it was very exciting to see.”

The 2020 Lip Sync Battle is set for March 14th at the Pomeroy Hotel. For more information, or to register, you can head over to the event Facebook page.