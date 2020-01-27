A police chase following a kidnapping from South Patterson ended south of Crooked Creek the morning of July 3, 2018, William Vavrek

A second man is set to stand trial for his alleged involvement in a 2018 break and enter and police chase. Andrew Schurman will be back in court in Grande Prairie from February 9 to 12, 2021.

Schurman is facing four charges, including kidnapping, break and enter to commit assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief.

On July 3rd, 2018 two men allegedly broke into a home in South Patterson around 3:45 a.m., assaulted someone and forced them into a vehicle that led officers on a chase that ended south of Crooked Creek.

In July 2019, the other man involved, Kendall Kruger, was given a four and a half year sentence less time served of 18 months for breaking and enter and failing to stop for police. He was also given a lifetime firearms ban and a one-year license suspension.

Kruger was originally also charged with kidnapping, uttering threats, resisting a police officer, mischief under $5,000 and carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Those charges were all withdrawn.