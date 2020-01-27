Two people are facing charges after a truck and licence plate initially stolen from Grande Prairie ended up in Camrose County.

Police say on January 25th, RCMP in Viking got a tip that a 2019 Ram 1500 reported stolen from Grande Prairie was in their area. Thanks to help from a number of RCMP detachments, the vehicle and a second, unoccupied truck were found in Wetaskiwin.

Both occupants of the truck were arrested on scene, and following a search of the second vehicle, police also found a number of power tools that are believed to be stolen. The licence plate on the truck was also reported stolen from a different truck in Grande Prairie.

43-year-old Michael Kelm and 41-year-old Kyle Greeneyes are both facing charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, and possession of stolen property under $5,000.