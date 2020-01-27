Families in the Grande Prairie area are invited to take part in a worldwide scientific endeavour as part of the 2020 Great Backyard Bird Count.

The local event, hosted by Alberta’s Nature Kids and the Peace Parkland Naturalists on February 15th will welcome families on a free field trip to Saskatoon Island to help count the bird.

“It’s an important bird and biodiversity area as well, so this area is important for swan migration as well,” says organizer Zoe MacDougall.

“People will learn about the birds in the area, they’ll also learn about bird ID skills, learn how to use binoculars, and we’re also going to have bird crafts they can participate in.”

MacDougall says while the event itself is only a day, the entire “Great Backyard Bird Count” is a four-day global affair, and anyone can join in.

“You just start an account, and you can spend as little as 15 minutes looking out the window and look at the birds that might come to your feeder or backyard and just take note of the birds that you see. If you sign up on the website you can enter your bird checklist, so anyone can participate even from their backyard.”

Free transportation will be provided for families, with buses set to leave Centre 2000 at 11:15 a.m. on the morning of the event, and returning to Grande Prairie at approximately 3 p.m.

For more information, or to register, you can email [email protected]