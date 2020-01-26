It was a night for those young and old to tip their glass and chow down on their haggis to celebrate the very best of Scotland. The annual “Burns Supper” hosted by the Grande Prairie Highland Games Association brought together an eclectic crowd to honour and celebrate one of Scotland’s favourite sons, Robbie Burns Saturday.

“He is Scotland’s most beloved poet, and he has written a lot that has endured the centuries,” says organizer Aum Nicol. “Next to Queen Victoria and Christoper Columbus, he is the person with the most statues around the world.”

Nicol says outside of his poetry volumes, people in Grande Prairie and around the world celebrate Burns’ greatest pieces of work at least one other time of year. The New Year’s Eve celebration song Auld Lang Syne was penned by the author in 1788.

After tucking into a traditional roast, the evening commenced with pipers and entertainment from several groups including the Glen Lyon Highland Dancers. Nicol says the event is also a key fundraiser for the Grande Prairie Highland Games, and despite a crowd that may have been bigger in years past, she takes consolation in the fact that an appreciation of Scottish culture seems to be growing in the city.

“We had a large crowd last year, but this year we are competing with two other Robbie Burn’s events going on… it’s important for us to engage the community and learn about Scottish culture.”

The 2020 Grande Prairie Highland Games are slated for June 13th.