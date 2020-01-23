Residents in the Peace Country along with New Horizon Co-op raised more than $37,000 as part of their annual Good Buy to Hunger program.

Throughout December 2019, customers purchased over $22,000 in decals, and non-perishable item filled Good Buy to Hunger Bags, with the company pitching in a further $15,000, with all proceeds being donated to local food banks in the Grande Prairie and greater Peace Region.

In all, 18 stores in locations like Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Wembley and Valleyview all took part. In the last two years, the program has raised nearly $80,000.